Credit card stolen from Gold’s Gym in East Northport

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who used a stolen credit card at several stores in May.

A man reported his wallet was stolen from a locker at Gold’s Gym, located at 1 Larkfield Road in East Northport, on the morning of May 10. Later that day, an unknown man used the credit card at several locations, including at Home Depot in Huntington Station.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.