Councilwoman Bonner honors local heroes at Rocky Point Fire Department’s 68th annual Installation Dinner

Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner and Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio joined local leaders, first responders, and residents in honoring the members of the Rocky Point Fire Department at their annual Installation Dinner held on Saturday, May 17th at Majestic Gardens in Rocky Point. The event marked the formal installation of the department’s 2025 officers and celebrated the continued dedication and service of the department’s firefighters and volunteers.

“It’s always a privilege to be with the brave men and women of the Rocky Point Fire Department,” said Councilwoman Bonner. “Their selfless commitment to protecting our community is truly inspiring, and this evening is a well-deserved recognition of their hard work.”

The Installation Dinner is a time-honored tradition that brings together the Rocky Point community in support of its fire and emergency medical services. The evening featured speeches, acknowledgments of years of service, and the swearing-in of newly appointed leadership within the department. Councilwoman Bonner expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the department for their ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and for the sacrifices they make every day in service to the community.