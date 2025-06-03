Coram social media prankster arrested on multiple charges

Kyle Vazquez dumped a large container of eggs on his head in front of the entrance to Ralph’s Italian Ices, located at 1370 Middle Country Road, Centereach, on the evening of April 29. He then fled the scene in an automobile, leaving eggs and broken shells on the entranceway and front door to the business. The incident was recorded and uploaded to Vazquez’ social media account.

During a follow-up investigation by the Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit, it was determined that Vazquez had recorded and uploaded footage to social media involving other victims at the following locations:

— Wing Wah, a restaurant located at 1970 Middle Country Road, Centereach, where he entered and poured a bucket of beans over his head and onto the floor on April 30 at 8:45 p.m.

— Three separate residences, two in Centereach and one in Selden, where he requested to use the bathroom and then filmed the residents and the inside of their homes without their knowledge or consent while creating a disturbance. These incidents occurred between May 19 and May 24.

Vazquez was arrested at the home of a friend on Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, on June 2 at 8:20 p.m.

Sixth Squad Detectives charged Vazquez, 21, of Coram, with three counts of Dissemination of an Unlawful Surveillance Image 1st Degree, three counts of Unlawful Surveillance 2nd Degree, and two counts of Criminal Tampering. He is being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on June 3.

If you believe you have been victimized by Vazquez, please contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.