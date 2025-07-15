Coram man arrested for shooting during attempted robbery

A 21-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car on Comet Road in Selden when a man approached and opened the driver’s door and pointed a firearm at the victim while demanding his property on July 7 at approximately 10:40 p.m. As the victim was getting out of the vehicle, the suspect shot the victim in the left leg. After an altercation between the two men, the suspect fled. The victim was treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation by Sixth Squad detectives, Marcus Hunter was arrested tonight at the Sixth Precinct in Selden at approximately 7 p.m.

Hunter, 23, of Townehouse Drive in Coram, was charged with Attempted Robbery 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree and Assault 2nd Degree.

He will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip, on July 16. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.