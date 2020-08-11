Cops Locate and Rescue Woman Lost in Selden Woods

Suffolk County Police said they rescued a missing woman who was injured in a wooded area in Selden Monday, Aug. 10.

Cops said the 68-year-old woman was reported missing by her daughter at the St. Joseph’s Village Senior Citizens complex, located at 2000 Boyle Road, after the woman’s caretaker noticed the woman was gone but her cellphone, wallet and purse were in the residence. The door of the home was found slightly ajar, and the daughter called 911 at 1:25 p.m.

Officers responded to the home, where Detective Sergeant Timothy Romaine and Detective Luis Cabrera initiated a search, calling in Canine Officer Thomas Teufel and his dog, Maverick, to search the wooded area surrounding the complex. Maverick tracked the woman’s scent and located her lying face up in the woods at 5:23 p.m. The woman, who had left her apartment around midnight, became disoriented and fell.

The woman was transported via Selden Fire Department ambulance to Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson for treatment of dehydration.