Cooking Cove: Quinoa — Pseudo cereal and nutritional superstar

Lately I’ve developed a taste for quinoa which, according to Wikipedia, botanists classify not as a grain but as a pseudo cereal because it does not come from a grassy plant; rather the quinoa plant is more similar to beetroot or spinach. No wonder it’s become so popular. It is a remarkable source of protein, amino acids, fiber and antioxidants among many other nutrients, is cooked very much like rice and has a pleasant nutty taste that marries well with just about anything. The following recipes are merely suggestions because quinoa is one of those foods that you can adapt to whatever you have on hand or feel like concocting.

Quinoa Pilaf with Dried Currants and Apricots

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup dried currants

1/4 cup diced dried apricots

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, diced

1 cup quinoa

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 cup toasted almonds

DIRECTIONS:

In small bowl, soak the currants and apricots till soft, about 30 minutes; drain. In large saucepan heat oil over medium-high heat until it shimmers; add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until opaque and soft, about 10 minutes; add quinoa, salt, pepper, broth, currants and apricots; bring mixture to a boil, stir, cover, reduce heat to low and cook until liquid is absorbed and quinoa is tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, transfer to bowl or dish and sprinkle almonds on top. Serve hot or warm with grilled chicken, lamb, pork or beef.

Quinoa Waldorf Salad

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup quinoa

Freshly squeezed juice from half a lemon

2 apples, cored and sliced into half-inch wedges

2 celery ribs, trimmed and sliced into half inch pieces

2 scallions trimmed and sliced

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts

DIRECTIONS:

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil; vigorously stir in quinoa and boil until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes; drain and let cool to room temperature. Toss apple pieces with lemon juice to prevent discoloring; drain any residual juice. In medium bowl, combine apples, celery, scallions, mayonnaise, oil, vinegar and salt and pepper. Stir in quinoa, transfer to serving bowl and sprinkle with walnuts. Serve at room temperature with fish, meat or poultry.

Quinoa Porridge

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons honey

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 cup quinoa

2 1/3 cups milk

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 pear

DIRECTIONS:

In microwave safe bowl heat honey with 1 tablespoon water; add raspberries and stir to coat; let sit at room temperature 10 minutes. In medium saucepan melt butter over medium heat; add quinoa and cook, stirring frequently, until it begins to pop, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add half the milk, the brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg along with one cup water, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer gently, about 15 minutes. Remove pan from heat, keep covered and let sit until any remaining liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes; fluff with fork. Stir in remaining half of milk and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thick and creamy, about 3 minutes. Pare, core and dice pear. Ladle mixture into individual bowls and top with raspberries and pear. Serve with breakfast juice, coffee or tea.