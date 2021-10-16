Cooking Cove: Pears pair nicely with sweet and savory ingredients

By Barbara Beltrami

I think pears are the forgotten stepchild of fall fruit. Apples seem to get much more attention even though pears seem to pair nicely with sweet as well as savory ingredients. The most popular varieties are Anjou, Bartlett, Bosc, Comice and Seckel, and each one has its own distinct flavor and texture. Pears are a terrific complement to cheese as in a Pear and Gorgonzola Salad, they’re perfect vehicles for the spiciness in a Ginger Pear Crumble and they make a lovely chutney to accompany pork, game, or poultry.

Pear and Gorgonzola Salad

YIELD: Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon raspberry vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 bunch arugula, washed and stems trimmed

1 Belgian endive, sliced into rings

2 Bartlett pears, cored and cut length wise into 1/4” slices

3/4 cup chopped toasted walnuts or pecans

2 ounces crumbled gorgonzola cheese

DIRECTIONS:

In a small bowl whisk together the vinegars, mustard, salt and pepper and oil until it forms a thick emulsion. In a salad bowl toss together the arugula and endive; add the dressing and toss again. Arrange pear slices on top, then sprinkle with nuts and cheese. Serve immediately with focaccia.

Pear-Ginger Crumble

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup whole wheat flour

3/4 cup old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Pinch salt

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

3 pounds pears, peeled, cored and diced

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Nonstick cooking spray

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 F. In a medium bowl, combine the whole wheat flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and butter; toss with fork until well blended. In a large bowl combine the pears, lemon juice, ginger, sugar and flour. Spray bottom and sides of 8 or 9” square nonreactive baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; transfer the pear mixture to the baking dish, distribute evenly, then top with crumb mixture. Bake until pears are tender and topping is golden, about 40 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes, then serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Pear Chutney

YIELD: Makes about 3 cups

INGREDIENTS:

3 pounds pears, peeled, cored and diced

1 1/4 cups brown sugar

1 1/2 cups apple cider vinegar

1 lemon, seeded and finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup dried currants

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced

1 teaspoon crushed hot red pepper flakes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/4 teaspoon coriander

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cumin

Pinch ground cloves

DIRECTIONS:

In a large pot combine pears, brown sugar, vinegar, lemon, ginger, raisins, currants, cranberries, garlic, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper, coriander, allspice, cinnamon, cumin and cloves over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until pears are so soft they start to fall apart. If mixture hasn’t thickened enough, raise heat to high and, stirring constantly, cook until liquid is evaporated and mixture has thickened to the point that you can drag a wooden spoon across the bottom and the trail it leaves remains. Let cool, place in airtight containers and refrigerate or freeze. Serve with brie or other runny cheese or with roast pork or poultry.