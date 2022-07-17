Cooking Cove: Cucumbers are so cool
By Barbara Beltrami
It may not be a popsicle or a slushy or an ice cold beer, but as veggies go, a cucumber(especially an English one) is, as the cliche goes, really cool. Put a slice or two in whatever your preferred hydration source is, be it a martini or spring water; use a few slices to soothe puffy eyes or a sunburn. Or make the cucumber the main ingredient of a salad, soup or refreshing drink. It marries well with citrus, yogurt, cream and herbs, especially dill, as you will see from the following recipes.
Cucumber-Dill Salad
YIELD: Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS:
1 large English cucumber
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Half a Vidalia onion, thinly sliced and broken into rings
1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
DIRECTIONS:
Peel and slice cucumber into paper-thin discs. In a large bowl combine the vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Whisk vigorously, then add cucumber, onion, dill and chives and toss thoroughly to coat. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours or serve at room temperature with pumpernickel bread and unsalted butter.
Cold Cucumber Soup with Lobster
YIELD: Makes 8 servings
INGREDIENTS:
Two 16-ounce containers Greek yogurt
1 1/4 cups light cream
3 English cucumbers, unpeeled and chopped
3/4 cup chopped red onion
8 scallions, both white and green parts sliced
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
2/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 pound cooked lobster meat, cut into bite-size pieces
8 cucumber slices, for garnish
DIRECTIONS:
In a large bowl combine the yogurt, cream, cucumbers, onion, scallions, salt and pepper; transfer in batches to a food processor and process until it has the consistency of a coarse puree. Transfer to another bowl and when all batches have been processed, stir in the dill; cover and refrigerate until very cold, 2 to 3 hours. Just before serving stir in the lemon juice and sprinkle with lobster pieces. Garnish with cucumber slices before serving.
Cucumber Raita
YIELD: Makes about 4 cups
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups plain Greek yogurt
2 cups grated unpeeled English cucumber
1 garlic clove, minced
Leaves from 4 sprigs fresh mint, finely chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
2 tablespoons raisins
DIRECTIONS:
In a large bowl thoroughly whisk the yogurt until it’s creamy and smooth; add the cucumber, garlic, mint, salt and pepper and raisins; stir, cover and chill. Serve with curry or any spicy grilled meat or poultry.
Cucumber Margarita
YIELD: Makes 2 cocktails
INGREDIENTS:
1 wedge or slice of lime
Coarse salt
3 ounces tequila
1 teaspoon orange liqueur
3 ounces key lime juice
1/2 cup peeled and seeded chopped cucumber
2 tablespoons sugar
6 cilantro leaves, chopped
2 dashes Tabasco sauce
6 ice cubes
2 cucumber slices
DIRECTIONS:
Wipe the rims of two margarita glasses with the lime, then dip the rims in a shallow dish of coarse salt. In a blender combine the tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, chopped cucumber, sugar, cilantro, Tabasco sauce and ice cubes; blend for one minute, then immediately pour into prepared glasses and garnish with cucumber slices. Serve with chips.