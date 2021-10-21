Cooking Cove: Candied apples for the Halloween sweet tooth

By Barbara Beltrami

If there’s one holiday that caters to the population’s sweet tooth, it’s Halloween. Candy corn and bite-size candy bars notwithstanding, some of the best treats are candy apples whether the ones with the red crackly coating for traditionalists, those with a caramel nut coating for caramel nuts, or those with a chocolate and M & M coating for chocoholics. All of them are pretty expensive if you buy them, but inexpensive, fun and easy to make yourself. And speaking of teeth, they’re all a dentist’s dream.

Old-fashioned Candy Apples

YIELD: Makes 4 apples

INGREDIENTS:

4 wooden lollipop or popsicle sticks

4 Granny Smith apples, rinsed and dried

Nonstick cooking spray

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/4 cup corn syrup

1/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon red food coloring

DIRECTIONS:

Insert lollipop sticks into tops of apples, one-third to one half of the way. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with nonstick cooking spray. In a small saucepan combine sugar, corn syrup and water; over medium heat bring to a boil; add red food coloring; continue cooking; swirl pan but do not stir.

When candy thermometer reaches 290-300 F after about 10 minutes, remove pan from heat and, twirling apple over pan to let excess liquid drip off, immediately dip each apple in coating. Place apples on prepared parchment to cool and let candy coating harden. Serve with peppermint stick ice cream.

Caramel-Peanut Apples

YIELD: Makes 6 apples

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups sugar

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

6 Granny Smith apples, rinsed and dried

6 wooden lollipop or popsicle sticks

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup finely chopped salted peanuts

DIRECTIONS:

Combine sugar, corn syrup and half a cup of water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat and give a quick stir to thoroughly combine. Attach a candy thermometer to the inside of the saucepan and bring mixture to a boil; cook until mixture begins to turn amber, then swirl it to even out the color. Continue to cook until it turns a deep amber and thermometer reads 375 to 380 F; remove from heat. Gently pour in cream, then whisk to combine; stir in butter, vanilla and salt till smooth. Let sit off heat but don’t remove thermometer. Pierce the apples’ tops 1/3 to 1/2 way with the sticks. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray. Place peanuts on a plate. When the thermometer reads 190 F dip each apple in caramel and twist and swirl to cover; let excess drip back into pan. (If caramel gets too stiff, gently heat and stir over low heat to liquify.) Immediately dip and roll apples in peanuts and place them upside down on parchment. Serve with vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate-dipped Apples

YIELD: Makes 4 apples

INGREDIENTS:

6 Granny Smith apples, rinsed and dried

1 pound semi-sweet chocolate, diced

1 cup M&M’s, finely chopped

Nonstick cooking spray,

6 wooden lollipop or popsicle sticks

DIRECTIONS:

Insert sticks halfway into apple core. In a double boiler over medium-high heat, bring water to a boil; add chocolate to top part of double boiler and stir until chocolate is almost completely melted; remove from heat and continue stirring until chocolate is smooth and warm but not hot. Place M & M’s on a plate. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and coat with nonstick cooking spray. Swirl the apples in the chocolate and, coating them as much as possible, let extra drip back into double boiler. Immediately roll apples in M & M’s and place on parchment. Serve with chocolate ice cream.