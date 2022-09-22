Cooking Cove: Apples and honey for a sweet New Year

By Barbara Beltrami

For me, the real inauguration of autumn is Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish holiday when apples and honey signify a sweet New Year. This is when I tie on my apron and bake apple upside down cake, apple Bundt cake or apple dumplings. Occasionally I’ll do an apple crisp or tart apple pie with honey instead of brown sugar. Whatever I make, the combination of apples and honey is a delicious treat.

Apple-Honey Upside Down Cake

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 large Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and sliced

1 cup +1 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup honey

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons orange juice

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 F. In a greased 9” x 9” baking pan. Arrange apple slices; sprinkle with the one tablespoon flour and cinnamon; drizzle with half a cup of the honey. In a large bowl thoroughly combine the cup of flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a small bowl, whisk together remaining half cup of honey, egg, butter and orange juice; add to dry ingredients and stir just until thoroughly blended. Pour batter over apples and bake 30-35 minutes, until top is browned and cake tester inserted in middle comes out clean. Cool on wire rack for 5 minutes; invert onto platter and serve warm with crème fraîche.

Apple-Honey-Spice Cake

YIELD: Makes 10 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup + one tablespoon vegetable oil

3 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

3/4 cup honey

2/3 cup sugar

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 tart apples, peeled cored and shredded

1/4 cup warm water

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease inside of Bundt pan with the one tablespoon oil. In medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cardamom, allspice, nutmeg and ginger. In another large bowl combine honey, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. With mixer on medium-high speed, beat until light and fluffy, about 3 – 31/2 minutes. With mixer speed on low, beat in dry mixture just until completely blended; with rubber spatula fold in apples, then transfer batter to prepared Bundt pan. Bake until cake tester comes out clean and top of cake is golden, about 45-55 minutes. Cool on wire rack for 20 minutes, then invert onto cake platter. Glaze, if desired, and serve warm or at room temperature with a sweet dessert wine.

Old-fashioned Apple Dumplings

YIELD: Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 pie crusts

6 Granny Smith apples, peeled and cored

1 stick unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups sugar

3 cups water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 F. Butter a 9 x 13” shallow baking dish. On a lightly floured surface roll the pie crusts to form a 16 x 24” rectangle, then divide into six 8-inch square pieces. Place one apple, stem end up, in center of each square, stuff the same end of each apple with 6 pieces of the butter and half the brown sugar. (This is best done by poking the brown sugar into the apple with your finger). Sprinkle remaining brown sugar around base of each apple; sprinkle top of each apple with cinnamon and nutmeg.

With wet fingers pull one corner of pastry to top, then do likewise with diagonally opposite corner and pinch two corners together; repeat procedure with two remaining corners, then pinch all 4 corners together to completely enclosed in pastry. Place in prepared baking dish.

In medium saucepan combine sugar, water, vanilla extract and remaining two tablespoons butter; bring to boil over medium heat, then reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes, until sugar is dissolved. Pour over dumplings and bake 55 minutes, until crust is light golden and apples are tender. Spoon sauce over apples and serve with vanilla ice cream.