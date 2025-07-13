Contractor from Commack arrested for allegedly stealing money from client

Troy Mayer, owner of Pure Renovations, called 911 on April 21 to report he was robbed by two people of $26,300, the payment he had received that day from a Port Jefferson family for a basement renovation. Following an investigation by Second Squad detectives, it was determined Mayer falsely reported the robbery. In addition to the payment Mayer reported stolen, he was paid $25,000 by the family on April 2 for work that was never completed.

Mayer, 36, of Commack, was charged with Grand Larceny 2nd Degree, a felony, Falsely Reporting an Incident, a misdemeanor, and Operating Without a Contractor’s License, a violation. He is being held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on July 13.

Detectives are asking anyone with information, or who believes they may have been a victim of Mayer to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.