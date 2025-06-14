Cona Elder Law to host end-of-life planning webinar June 18

With the Medical Aid in Dying Act having passed both houses of the New York State Legislature, Cona Elder Law will host a free webinar titled “End-of-Life Conversations: Tools for Dignity, Clarity, and Comfort” on Wednesday, June 18 at 9 a.m.

The webinar will be hosted by Jennifer B. Cona, founder and managing partner of Cona Elder Law and Melissa Negrin-Wiener, Esq., Senior Partner, Cona Elder Law.

The Medical Aid in Dying Act (S.138/A.136) would allow mentally competent, terminally ill adults with six months or less to live to request life-ending medication. The bill passed the New York State Assembly and Senate and now awaits signature by Governor Hochul. If signed, New York would become the 12th state to legalize medical aid in dying.

While the legislation has generated both support and criticism, it has also sparked a vital conversation about how individuals and families approach end-of-life decisions.

“This is a critical topic for our clients and their loved ones,” said Jennifer B. Cona, founder and managing partner of Cona Elder Law. “We have daily conversations regarding living with dignity, safeguarding choice of care and living arrangements, end-of-life care, and ensuring wishes are followed, both as to healthcare as well as asset distribution. This law is another tool in the toolbox for ensuring dignity, control, and a life worth living defined by one’s own terms.”

The webinar will provide:

Guidance on initiating end-of-life care conversations

Legal tools such as health care proxies and living wills

Strategies for aligning personal values with medical decisions

What the community needs to know about the new law

A forum for questions about the current legal landscape

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is available here.

About Cona Elder Law

Cona Elder Law concentrates in the areas of elder law, estate planning, estate administration and litigation, and health care law. Cona Elder Law takes a holistic approach to elder law, providing support and resources for older adults and caregivers, and maintains long-term, partnering relationships with clients to provide the best solutions for multiple generations.