Comsewogue’s Morris-Gray scores 49 points against Floyd

Comsewogue’s Morris-Gray scores 49 points against Floyd

by -
0 4
Comsewogue senior Hayden Morris-Gray scored 49 points onDec. 2. Photo courtesy Rudy Gray

In an impressive performance, Comsewogue senior Hayden Morris-Gray was a one-man wrecking crew against William Floyd in a non-league matchup Friday, Dec. 2.

Morris-Gray dropped 49 points on his home court, sinking 11 three-pointers, 14 free throws and a field goal. His electric performance topped the scoring charts with 49 points, leading the Warriors in their 73-68 victory. The win lifts the Warriors to 1-1 in their division.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 46

0 131

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply