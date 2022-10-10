Comsewogue Warriors fall 18-14 against Deer Park

1 of 30

The Comsewogue Warriors battled for four quarters on Friday, Oct. 8, during a Div. III matchup against the visiting Deer Park Falcons.

Comsewogue quarterback Kaeden West put his team on the scoreboard, punching in a 2-yard run for the touchdown with four minutes left in the first half. Gavin Dandrea’s successful point-after attempt put the Warriors out front 7-6. Running back Daimler Valerio then stretched the lead late in the third quarter with a 9-yard TD run.

The Warriors were up 14-6 when the Falcons began generating offense of their own. Deer Park answered back with a 30-yard touchdown pass. After an impressive goalline stand during the two-point conversion attempt, Comsewogue held a 14-12 lead.

With nine minutes left in regulation, Deer Park’s Hunter Lovinsky broke two tackles and went the distance, clearing 75 yards for the score. Though the Falcons retook the lead 18-14, their two-point conversion attempt failed again.

Comsewogue moved the chains in its final drive, but a Deer Park sack in the last minute derailed the late-game Warrior surge. The loss drops Comsewogue to 0-5.

The team will search for that elusive first win in its homecoming game against Eastport South Manor on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon