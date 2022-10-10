Comsewogue Warriors fall 18-14 against Deer Park

Comsewogue Warriors fall 18-14 against Deer Park

Comsewogue senior running back Daimler Valerio breaks to the outside. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Shane Grant looks upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Gavin Dandrea kicks off. Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown, Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior running back Daimler Valerio scores on a 9-yard run. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior running back Daimler Valerio lunges for extra yardage. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue quarterback Kaeden West jets up the right sideline. Photo by Bill Landon
The Band. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Gavin Dandrea punts it away. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue quarterback Kaeden West looks for a receiver. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Eric Nunez sacks the Deer Park quarterback. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout, Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue quarterback Kaeden West turns upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue running back Kevin Schnupp breaks to the outside looking upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Warrior groups tackle. Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown, Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue quarterback Kaeden West throws over the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue takes a timeout. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue quarterback Kaeden West drags a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue linebacker Shane Grant wraps up the ball carrier for the tackle. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Warriors take the field. Photo by Bill Landon
Warriors in pink. Landon photo
Warriors in pink. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue's new press box. Photo by Bill Landon

The Comsewogue Warriors battled for four quarters on Friday, Oct. 8, during a Div. III matchup against the visiting Deer Park Falcons.

Comsewogue quarterback Kaeden West put his team on the scoreboard, punching in a 2-yard run for the touchdown with four minutes left in the first half. Gavin Dandrea’s successful point-after attempt put the Warriors out front 7-6. Running back Daimler Valerio then stretched the lead late in the third quarter with a 9-yard TD run. 

The Warriors were up 14-6 when the Falcons began generating offense of their own. Deer Park answered back with a 30-yard touchdown pass. After an impressive goalline stand during the two-point conversion attempt, Comsewogue held a 14-12 lead. 

With nine minutes left in regulation, Deer Park’s Hunter Lovinsky broke two tackles and went the distance, clearing 75 yards for the score. Though the Falcons retook the lead 18-14, their two-point conversion attempt failed again. 

Comsewogue moved the chains in its final drive, but a Deer Park sack in the last minute derailed the late-game Warrior surge. The loss drops Comsewogue to 0-5.

The team will search for that elusive first win in its homecoming game against Eastport South Manor on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

