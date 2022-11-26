Comsewogue students create a healthy bake sale CommunityCookingKidsPort Jefferson Station/TerryvillePort Times Record by TBR Staff - November 26, 2022 0 2 Students from Comsewogue High School’s Triple C Club during the sale. Photo courtesy Andrew Harris By Camila Perez Solis For the past two weeks, students from Comsewogue High School’s Triple C Club brainstormed ways they could raise awareness of healthy alternatives to typical snacks and baked goods. Healthy foods on display during the Strong Bake Sale at CHS. Photo courtesy Andrew Harris They decided to hold the Strong Bake Sale, with healthier options like a banana power bar. All sales were conducted from the high school’s rotunda, with profits supporting student scholarships and positive activities around the school and Greater Comsewogue community. “It is important to educate students at our school on how they can eat healthier and offer them alternatives,” said Andrew Harris, club adviser. The organizers of the sale sought to raise awareness that what we eat as foods can be both nourishing and delicious. Oftentimes, people avoid eating healthy because they worry these options won’t taste as good. Sofia Castro, one of the star bakers in this sale, offered a different perspective. “The double chocolate protein muffins were truly a big hit,” she said. “They provide a good source of protein, but are still so tasty.” Along with Alexa Kallmeyer, Castro also made pumpkin and banana muffins. “It is relaxing for us to bake, so we didn’t mind spending the weekend doing it,” she said. ‘Life is all about choices, and it’s important for people to have options that are better for our health.’ — Michael MoscaMichael Mosca, CHS principal, gave us his opinion on this initiative. “I love the idea of the bake sale,” he said. “There is definitely a common misconception that healthy foods do not taste good, but there are so many delicious foods that can make for great snacks.” The principal added, “Life is all about choices, and it’s important for people to have options that are better for our health.” These baked goods were all homemade, using healthier ingredients such as sweet potatoes, almond flour, unsweetened applesauce and dates. Of course each treat also included lots of love from the bottom of the Triple C volunteer bakers hearts. Comsewogue is proud to report that the sale satisfied two objectives by raising over $200, and building awareness and momentum for healthier eating choices in the district. Next month, the club will continue its work, offering fresh organic fruits to students, with plans for another bake sale sometime soon. Camila Perez Solis is a foreign-exchange student from Ecuador and a junior at Comsewogue High School.