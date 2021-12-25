Home Arts & Entertainment Comsewogue Public Library to screen four holiday moviesA scene from 'Elf' Comsewogue Public Library to screen four holiday movies Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHolidaysLibraryMovie ReviewPort Times Record December 25, 2021 0 38 Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will screen a series of holiday movies from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. Join them for Elf on Dec. 27, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 28, It’s a Wonderful Life on Dec. 29 and Miracle on 34th Street on Dec. 30. Open to all. Advance registration is required as seating is limited. To register, visit www.cplib.org or call 928-1212. SIMILAR ARTICLES Your Turn: Santa’s Workshop — A tribute December 25, 2021 0 51 Photo of the Week December 25, 2021 0 65 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.