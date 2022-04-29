Comsewogue Public Library to host program on electric vehicles May 4

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a program titled Electric Vehicles 101 on Wednesday, May 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Representatives from Drive Electric Long Island will speak about electric vehicles on the market today during this in-person event. EV owners will also give a show-and-tell of their vehicles and share their experiences. Free and open to all. Visit www.cplib.org or call 631-928-1212 to sign up.