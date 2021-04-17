Comsewogue Public Library budget passes

Comsewogue Public Library’s 2021-2022 operating budget passed April 6, and Chris McCrary was re-elected as trustee.

Director Debbie Engelhardt expressed a message of thanks to the community for their support both on the library’s website and in an upcoming Letter from the Director to be featured in the library’s next newsletter.

According to Engelhardt’s update, “The Library is now fine-free, with wonderful spring happenings underway and a delightful summer in store.”

While masks and physical distancing are still enforced for everyone’s safety at the library, there are no longer time limits for in-person visits and places to sit and read, study, work or chat have been restored.

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to the Library to relax, learn and grow in a comfortable and safe community setting,” she added.

In addition to the many online services and programs offered for adults, teens and children throughout the pandemic, including “Take and Make” programs, Comsewogue Pubic Library is beginning to offer outdoor programs and some indoor programs as part of its new hybrid service program.

“I’m so pleased with the staff’s latest community-centered initiatives — The Little Free Pantry and The Seed Library are examples — each of which can help ensure folks get enough to eat,” Engelhardt said.

The library is also offering low and no-cost resources to help people find what they need to solve problems and achieve their personal and professional goals, including LinkedIn Learning where visitors can find video courses in business, technology and creative skills.

For children and teens, a new installation of CPL StoryWalk has been announced, which allows patrons to stroll the library lawn, while following along with posted pages of children’s books. Stories will be changed regularly.

CPL also now offers free notary services by appointment.

For more information about the library’s approved operating budget, visit cplib.org/about/documents, and to learn more about Comsewogue Public Library’s programs and services for community members of all ages, visit cplib.org, or call 631-928-1212.