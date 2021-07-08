As part of its Everyday Matinee series, Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will present a free screening of Wild Mountain Thyme on Friday, July 9 at 2 p.m. Rated PG-13, the film stars Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm. Plot: Conflicts in an Irish family arise when the patriarch threatens to hand over their farm to an American nephew instead of his own son. Registration is required by calling 631-928-1212.