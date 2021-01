Comsewogue Public Library in Port Jefferson Station presents a virtual program, Card Magic for Beginners, on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. Join professional magician Ari Bisk for an interactive close up sleight of hand card magic show. Following the performance, Ari will teach beginner tricks to perform for your friends and family. Free and open to all. Visit www.cplib.org/a-online-programming/ to register. Questions? Call 928-1212.