Comsewogue girl’s lacrosse survives late game scare against Rocky Point

Comsewogue girl’s lacrosse survives late game scare against Rocky Point

by -
0 185
1 of 19
Comsewogue girl's lacrosse vs. Rocky Point
Kamryn McCrary attacks the crease for the Spartans. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point sophomore Cadence Adamo rifles a shot at the cage for the Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon
Eagles score. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior mid-fielder Keira Andresen shoots for the Spartans. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point mid-fielder Kaleigh Moeller jumps into the fray for the Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point mid-fielder Kaleigh Moeller jumps into the fray for the Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon
Goalie Isabella Borruso with a kick save for the Spartans. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point goalie Brianna Henke with a monster save for the Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon
Midfielder Jayla Callender with a “no look” behind the back scoring shot for the Spartans. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue midfielder Jayla Callender shoots for the Spartans. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Kamryn McCrary sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Kamryn McCrary (r) pushes up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point midfielder Lillian Wood gets “face” checked in a home game against Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon
Ella Mullahey drives towards the crease for the Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point goalie Brianna Henke with a stop for the Eagles. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point midfielder Colbie Burke (r) looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Vienna Guzman and Kylie Lamoureux battle for draw control. Photo by Bill Landon
Spartans win! Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Comsewogue girl’s lacrosse opened their road game against Rocky Point peppering the pipes with five unanswered first quarter goals before Rocky Point’s Kaleigh Moeller’s shot arrested the Spartan’s scoring fest at the five-minute mark on Tuesday, April 8. Comsewogue stretched their lead to take a 10-2 lead at the 5:09 mark of the second quarter.

From there Comsewogue’s sticks fell silent as the Eagles chipped away at the deficit when Moeller stretched the net again to cap an 8-goal scoring tear to tie the game at 10-10 with 5:13 left in regulation.

Vienna Guzman re-awakened the Spartan offence when her shot found its mark to put her team out front with 3 minutes left in regulation. With less than 2 minutes left Comsewogue’s Kamryn McCrary split the pipes for the Spartans for the insurance goal for a 12-10 advantage, a score that would make the final buzzer.

Jayla Callender topped the scoring charts for the Spartans with an assist and four goals and McCrary had three assists and two goals.

Cadence Adamo netted four goals and two assists.

The win lifts the Spartans to 1-2 in this early season while the loss drops the Eagles to 3-1.

                                     — Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 242

0 505

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply