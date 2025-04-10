Comsewogue girl’s lacrosse survives late game scare against Rocky Point

1 of 19

By Bill Landon

Comsewogue girl’s lacrosse opened their road game against Rocky Point peppering the pipes with five unanswered first quarter goals before Rocky Point’s Kaleigh Moeller’s shot arrested the Spartan’s scoring fest at the five-minute mark on Tuesday, April 8. Comsewogue stretched their lead to take a 10-2 lead at the 5:09 mark of the second quarter.

From there Comsewogue’s sticks fell silent as the Eagles chipped away at the deficit when Moeller stretched the net again to cap an 8-goal scoring tear to tie the game at 10-10 with 5:13 left in regulation.

Vienna Guzman re-awakened the Spartan offence when her shot found its mark to put her team out front with 3 minutes left in regulation. With less than 2 minutes left Comsewogue’s Kamryn McCrary split the pipes for the Spartans for the insurance goal for a 12-10 advantage, a score that would make the final buzzer.

Jayla Callender topped the scoring charts for the Spartans with an assist and four goals and McCrary had three assists and two goals.

Cadence Adamo netted four goals and two assists.

The win lifts the Spartans to 1-2 in this early season while the loss drops the Eagles to 3-1.

— Photos by Bill Landon