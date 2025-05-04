Community Job Fair heads to Sachem Public Library May 7

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook will host a Community Job Fair on Wednesday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Co-sponsored by the Suffolk County One Stop Employment Center, the event will feature representatives from over 20 companies including Ideal Home Care, Swan Lake Rehabilitation, American Regent, Stony Brook University Hospital, Family Service League, Allegiant Home Care, Stony Brook University, NYSP, Jefferson’s Ferry, Arrow Security, SCO Family of Services, Urban League of Westchester County, Inc., East/West Industries, 311 Call Center, Aides At Home, Long Island Community Hospital, A Gentle Touch Senior Home Care, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, YAI, Suffolk County HR, SeniorCare Companions Home Companion Services of New York, Inc, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, Transitional Services of Long Island and Haven House/Bridges.

Bring your resume and dress for success. No registration required. For more information, call the 631-853-6600.