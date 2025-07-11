Community Job Fair heads to Comsewogue Public Library July 16

Community Job Fair

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a Community Job Fair on Wednesday, July 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meet job recruiters and gather information from organizations representing various industries at this event by the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center including: Express Employment Pros, Flexstaff Careers, Flagstar, CVS Pharmacy. USDAN Summer Camp, Bellport Headstart, and more!

No registration required. For more information, call Comsewogue Public Library at 631-928-1212.