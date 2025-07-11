Home Arts & Entertainment Community Job Fair heads to Comsewogue Public Library July 16
Community Job Fair heads to Comsewogue Public Library July 16
Community Job Fair
Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a Community Job Fair on Wednesday, July 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meet job recruiters and gather information from organizations representing various industries at this event by the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center including: Express Employment Pros, Flexstaff Careers, Flagstar, CVS Pharmacy. USDAN Summer Camp, Bellport Headstart, and more!
No registration required. For more information, call Comsewogue Public Library at 631-928-1212.