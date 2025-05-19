Community invited to Open House at Smithtown’s 27-acre estate ‘Owl Hill’ May 24

Since 2016, Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta has worked tirelessly to preserve Smithtown’s unique Owl Hill estate and its 27 acres from being developed into multiple housing units. His efforts prevailed as Suffolk County purchased the entire parcel from the developer for $8.3million using money from the Suffolk County Drinking Water Protection Fund.

The sprawling property is home to the 117-year-old, 6,500 square foot mansion designed by world-renowned American architect Henry Killam Murphy. Noted first patent attorney, Edmund Wetmore, commissioned Murphy to design it. Inside the mansion, there is an impressive mahogany staircase, mahogany floors and paneling; library; wood paneled dining room; eight bedrooms; music/living room; five bathrooms; kitchen; several fireplaces; basement, and much more. The dining room has an “owl” motif on the chairs, as well as the matching buffet. The grounds include stunning plants and mature trees, along with a garage and outer building.

On January 25, 2025, at its biennial awards ceremony, Preservation Long Island (PLI) awarded Legislator Trotta and Suffolk County with its biennial Preservation Award for “Organizational Excellence” for their efforts to preserve Owl Hill as a valuable resource in the community. Trotta is very committed to preserving the storied historic estate and adapting it for continued cultural and civic programs.