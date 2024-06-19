Community Health Fair heads to Melville

Catholic Health hosts a Community Health Fair at 245 Old Country Road, Melville on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a day of healthy fun with free health screenings, CPR/First Aid demonstrations, free narcan kits, and educational activities for all ages including a teddy bear clinic. Meet with Catholic Health specialists and other vendors and enjoy lots of free giveaways. Rain date is June 23. For more information and to register for a free gift, please call 516-705-3839.