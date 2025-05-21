Community comes together for Earth Day celebration at West Hills County Park

1 of 3

On Sunday, May 18, Legislator Rebecca Sanin hosted an Earth Day Celebration at West Hills County Park, bringing together residents, local organizations, and community partners for a day of environmental education, family fun, and sustainability-focused engagement. The event featured a wide range of community sponsors, partners, and vendors, including: Silver Edge Construction, Confident Minds Psychotherapy and Coaching, County Line Hardware, Harbor Paint, Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site, West Hills Neighbors, DDR Farm, Say Cheese Pizza Café, and PSEG.

In addition, the event welcomed a series of organizations that provided educational materials and interactive experiences, including: Long Island Clean Energy Hub, Toxic/Nature Studios, Art League of Long Island, Citizens Campaign for the Environment, Decor by Don, PuroClean of Huntington, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County – Marine Department, and the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS). Additional appreciation is extended to the Commack Library and Elwood Library for providing lawn games, and for contributing to a fun and engaging atmosphere for families throughout the day.

“It is truly an inspiration to watch our community gather in support of our home planet,” said Legislator Sanin. “Our earth is the most precious that gift we have, and it is up to all of us to advocate for, respect, and celebrate that gift.”

Now in its second year, Legislator Sanin’s Earth Day Celebration continues to bring the community together in support of local environmental efforts. The event highlighted the role of youth in shaping a sustainable future through the Earth Day Poetry Contest, where student participants expressed their environmental values through powerful creative writing. Legislator Sanin extends her congratulations to winners Abigail Kaloo and Kenji Flores of Walt Whitman High School, and Aleuris Lantigua of Brentwood High School for the creativity and care demonstrated in their poetry submissions.

The event showed a shared commitment to environmental change and the importance of making everyday Earth Day through continued advocacy, education, and sustainable choices.