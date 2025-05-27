Community Blood Drives on the North Shore

Give the gift of life! Take part in one of the upcoming community blood drives, and help save lives—one donation at a time.

■ St. Catherine of Siena Hospital‘s Medical Office Building, 48 Route 25A, Smithtown will hold a Blood Drive in the lower level conference room on Monday, June 2 from 7 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Every donor will be entered to win five tickets to the 2025 MLB Subway Series on July 6 at Citifield. To make an appointment, call 631-469-0989.

■ Developmental Disabilities Institute, will hold a Blood Drive at its office at 25 Little Plains Road, Huntington on Thursday, June 5 from noon to 6 p.m. and at its office at 99 Hollywood Drive in Smithtown on Tuesday, June 10 from noon to 6 p.m. All donors will be entered to win a Mets Family 4-pack of tickets. For more information, call 631-366-2900.

■ Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, in conjunction with St. Joseph Church in Kings Park, will host a blood drive on Thursday, June 5 at St. Joseph Church’s Travis Hall, 59 Church Street, Kings Park from 1:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available in the lot off Old Dock Road. For more information, call 631-854-3900.