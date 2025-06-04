Community blood drives on the North Shore

Give the gift of life! Take part in one of the upcoming community blood drives, and help save lives—one donation at a time.

■ Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, in conjunction with St. Joseph Church in Kings Park, will host a blood drive on Thursday, June 5 at St. Joseph Church’s Travis Hall, 59 Church Street, Kings Park from 1:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available in the lot off Old Dock Road. For more information, call 631-854-3900.

■ St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church Parish Hall, 800 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma will host a blood drive on Sunday, June 8 from 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Call 631-737-4388 for more information.

■ Port Jefferson Moose Lodge 1379, 37 Crystal Brook Hollow Road, Mt. Sinai will hold a blood drive on Sunday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments preferred. Refreshments will be served. 1-800-933-2566

■ Terryville Fire Department, 19 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station will hold a blood drive on Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All donors will be entered into a raffle to win one of four free tickets to their July Carnival. Call 631-473-1224 for more info.