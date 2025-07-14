Community blood drive heads to Smithtown July 15

St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, 50 Route 25A, Smithtown will host a Community Blood Drive by New York Blood Center (NYBC) in its parking lot on Tuesday, July 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

NYBC is issuing an urgent call for type O- and O+ blood donors, the two most crucial blood types for emergency and trauma care. Following a sharp drop in donations over the 4th of July holiday, the region’s supply of O- and O+ blood is currently at a 1-2 day level and overall collections are nearly 25% below the level needed to meet hospital demands.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 631-469-0989. Walk-ins welcome.

New York Blood Center (NYBC) & New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS) have declared a blood emergency following a sharp and sustained drop in local blood donations. To meet hospital demand amid this decline, NYBC has had to depend on blood donations from other parts of the country – an unsustainable fix for a state with some of the busiest hospitals in the nation.

Despite a population of approximately 19.5 million, only 2% of New Yorkers donate blood, compared to the national average of 3%. To reliably meet patient needs, at least 4% of the population, about 780,000 active donors, is needed in New York. Right now, the state is short by nearly 390,000 donors.

“If just 1% more New Yorkers stepped up to give blood – about 195,000 new donors – we could cut the shortfall in half and bring real stability to our blood supply, especially as we prepare for emergencies and trauma season,” said Andrea Cefarelli, Senior Vice President at New York Blood Center. “We urgently need the community’s help to rebuild the blood supply and prevent this situation from becoming more dire. Donating blood is one of the most direct and impactful ways to support our healthcare system and save lives.”

‘Trauma Season’ Poses Additional Critical Risk to New York’s Blood Supply

This blood emergency is being declared due to less than a 1–2 day supply of critical blood types across the region. This puts patients at risk — from trauma victims and surgery patients to those undergoing cancer treatment or facing life-threatening complications.

“As blood donations continue to decline across the state, I urge all eligible New Yorkers to rise to the occasion and give the gift of life,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “Each pint of blood is more than just a donation—it’s a lifeline to someone battling illness, undergoing surgery, or recovering from trauma. Your act of generosity today holds the power to save a life tomorrow.”

Warmer months bring an increase in accidents and trauma-related injuries. Known as “trauma season,” late spring and summer see a rise in emergency room visits and transfusion needs. At the same time, blood donations typically decline due to travel, school breaks, and holiday schedules, creating a perfect storm for shortages.

Community Support Urgently Needed

Compounding the crisis, 50% of New York’s blood supply depends on community-based blood drives hosted by schools, businesses, religious groups, and civic organizations. But June projections show that 5,000 additional donations are urgently needed, requiring more than 100 new blood drives to be scheduled in the coming weeks.

How New Yorkers can help:

• Schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets as soon as possible, and consider becoming an All Seasons Donor – donating once per season each year.

• Schedule a blood drive at your school, place of worship, business, or community organization. Learn more here.

• Spread the word. Invite a friend to donate with you and amplify this need on social media and in your respective circles.