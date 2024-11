It’s the season of giving. The Town of Smithtown will host a blood drive by New York Blood Center at the Eugene A. Cannataro Senior Citizen Center, 420 Middle Country Road, Smithtown on Nov. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Every donor will receive a shirt as a gift. To make an appointment, call 1-800-688-0900 or visit www.nybc.org. Walk-ins welcome.