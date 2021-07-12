In honor of our frontline workers, Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn, Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, and the Port Jefferson Station / Terryville Chamber of Commerce will host a Community Blood Drive at the Polish American Independent Club, 35 Jayne Blvd, Port Jefferson Station on Wednesday, July 14 from 2 to 8 p.m.

All donors will receive a FREE box of Girl Scout Cookies!!! Appointments preferred, walk-ins allowed if capacity permits. Please remember to eat, drink, and bring your donor ID card or ID with name and photo. To make an appointment, visit www.nybc.org /donate or call (800)933-BLOOD.

For more information, call 631-821-1313.