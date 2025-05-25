Community blood drive heads to Kings Park June 5

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, in conjunction with St. Joseph Church in Kings Park, will host a blood drive in St. Joseph Church’s Travis Hall, 59 Church Street, Kings Park on Thursday, June 5, from 1:45 p.m. until 7:45 p.m.

Free parking is available in the lot off Old Dock Road. The drive is to benefit the blood banks maintained by Long Island Blood Services, which provides blood to hospitals throughout Long Island.

To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be between the ages of 16 (16 with parental consent) and 76, (if older than 76, you need written permission from your doctor), weigh over 110 pounds and not have had a tattoo in the last three months. Please bring a valid photo ID with you. LI Blood Services recommends that you eat and drink plenty of fluids before donating. Previous donors should bring their blood donor card with them.

“Hospitals are always in need of blood supplies so it is important that if you can donate blood to do so because one pint of blood can help save three lives,” said Legislator Trotta. For more information, call 631-854-3900.