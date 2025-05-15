Commack massage parlor raided, one arrested

Suffolk County Police today arrested a woman for prostitution during a massage parlor raid in Commack on May 15.

In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Tow of Huntington Fire Marshal and Ordinance Inspector, conducted an investigation into New Lisa Beauty, located at 6143 Jericho Turnpike, Suite 207, and arrested Hanzhu Maldonado.

Maldonado, 36, of Flushing, was charged with two counts of alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and one count of Prostitution. The Town of Huntington issued violations to the business. Maldonado was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.