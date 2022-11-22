Commack man suffers medical emergency, drives off dock

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died after driving his vehicle into the water in Bay Shore on Nov. 22.

Robert Lancaster was operating a Nissan Rogue at the Maple Avenue dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at approximately 6:50 a.m. Lancaster, 39, of

Commack, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.