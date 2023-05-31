Commack kickline team honored at Suffolk County Legislature meeting

The Commack Kickline Cougarettes won the varsity kickline title and the Sportsmanship Award at the 2023 National Dance Alliance Competition in Orlando, Florida. This was their second consecutive kickline title at this competition.

Suffolk County Legislators Rob Trotta, Leslie Kennedy and Manuel Esteban Sr., who represent the Commack area, invited the team, their coaches and School Superintendent Jordan Cox to attend the May 23 General Meeting of the Legislature to recognize the team and coaches for their achievement.

“As a graduate of Commack High School North, I am so impressed by these student athletes and congratulate them and their coaches for their athleticism, precision and team effort,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta. In addition, Legislator Trotta invited several of his classmates who were on the Kickline team at Commack North to join him in congratulating the current team members.

Pictured at the Suffolk County Legislature are the Commack Kickline team, coaches, Commack Superintendent Jordan Cox (left) Commack Athletic Director Pat Friel (next to the superintendent) Legislator Rob Trotta (center) former teammates (in front of him) and Legislator Kennedy (sixth from right).





