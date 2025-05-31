Commack girl’s lacrosse holds off Longwood 11-8

Liliana Pettit drives to the net. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Samantha Benedict looks for a teammate. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Ashley Arizonas (left) and Brooke Morris fight for loose ball. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Julia Parisi. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Julia Parisi stickhandles for Commack with Ava Rivera trying to stop her. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Samantha Benedict takes a rip on goal
Amelia Brite scores for Commack. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Commack celebrates its victory. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Number one Cougars use big Q2 for ’W’

By Steven Zaitz

The top-seeded Commack Cougars girls lacrosse team held off Longwood in the Suffolk County Division I Conference quarter finals, 11-8 on May 23.

The Cougars were given all they could handle by the Lady Lions, who despite their rather pedestrian record of 9-7 coming into the playoff tournament, had won six out of their last seven contests. Longwood, led by superstar attacker Ava Franco, held a 3-2 lead over the Cougars late into the first quarter of this game.

But Commack’s freshman Ashley Arizonas scored barely a minute into the second quarter, tying the score and setting the stage for a dominant period for the number-one seed. Senior Emily Parisi scored from a sharp angle and senior Liliana Pettit quickly followed midway through the period to give Commack a two-goal lead. Fellow senior Amelia Brite tacked one on to close the half, and the Lady Cougars would enjoy an 8-5 lead at the break. Pettit and Brite would each score three goals.

As the intermittent rain that fell throughout the game became more intense, Commack led 10-6 midway through the fourth quarter. But Franco, who was seventh in Suffolk County in goals with 51, scored two quick ones, and with about four minutes remaining — an eternity in high school lacrosse — the Lions were within two at 10-8.

That’s as close as they would come.

After a stick-to-the-head penalty by Longwood defender Brooke Morris, Arizonas scored from 10 yards away when Petit gave her a perfect centering feed with Lions goalkeeper Hailey Greene way out of her net, trying to help force a desperation turnover. Arizonas’ goal made the score 11-8 and Commack possessed the ball for the final two minutes for the win. 

Cougar goalie Olivia Bezmalinovic made three saves for the win. Franco scored 5 of the 8 goals for Longwood.

Commack hosts number 5 seed and defending Suffolk County champion Ward Melville on Wednesday May 28 in Commack in the sem-final game.

– Photos by Steven Zaitz

