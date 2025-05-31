Commack girl’s lacrosse holds off Longwood 11-8

1 of 8

Number one Cougars use big Q2 for ’W’

By Steven Zaitz

The top-seeded Commack Cougars girls lacrosse team held off Longwood in the Suffolk County Division I Conference quarter finals, 11-8 on May 23.

The Cougars were given all they could handle by the Lady Lions, who despite their rather pedestrian record of 9-7 coming into the playoff tournament, had won six out of their last seven contests. Longwood, led by superstar attacker Ava Franco, held a 3-2 lead over the Cougars late into the first quarter of this game.

But Commack’s freshman Ashley Arizonas scored barely a minute into the second quarter, tying the score and setting the stage for a dominant period for the number-one seed. Senior Emily Parisi scored from a sharp angle and senior Liliana Pettit quickly followed midway through the period to give Commack a two-goal lead. Fellow senior Amelia Brite tacked one on to close the half, and the Lady Cougars would enjoy an 8-5 lead at the break. Pettit and Brite would each score three goals.

As the intermittent rain that fell throughout the game became more intense, Commack led 10-6 midway through the fourth quarter. But Franco, who was seventh in Suffolk County in goals with 51, scored two quick ones, and with about four minutes remaining — an eternity in high school lacrosse — the Lions were within two at 10-8.

That’s as close as they would come.

After a stick-to-the-head penalty by Longwood defender Brooke Morris, Arizonas scored from 10 yards away when Petit gave her a perfect centering feed with Lions goalkeeper Hailey Greene way out of her net, trying to help force a desperation turnover. Arizonas’ goal made the score 11-8 and Commack possessed the ball for the final two minutes for the win.

Cougar goalie Olivia Bezmalinovic made three saves for the win. Franco scored 5 of the 8 goals for Longwood.

Commack hosts number 5 seed and defending Suffolk County champion Ward Melville on Wednesday May 28 in Commack in the sem-final game.

– Photos by Steven Zaitz