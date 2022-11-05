Cold Spring Harbor’s Whaling Museum celebrates Native American Heritage Month with art and culture workshops

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor will host new art and culture workshops exploring native heritage with special guest, Denise Silva-Dennis “WeeTahMoe”.

Denise Silva-Dennis, artist, and member of the Shinnecock and Hassanamisco Nations, will present two workshops this November. During each workshop, Silva-Dennis will share about her background with photos and artifacts as well as showcase her beadwork.

Shell Necklace Workshop will take place on Saturday, November 12 at 1 pm and is for kids age 5+, younger with assistance. The one-hour workshop will explore the land and people of the Shinnecock Nation through the world of seashells found along the shores of Shinnecock. Participants will learn about how these shells are used by the Shinnecock people and make a beautiful shell necklace to take home. Fee is $15 a participant/$8 member participant, which includes admission to the museum for the day; Non-participating adults pay regular admission to the museum.

Dreamcatcher Workshop will take place on Thursday, November 17 at 6 pm and is for adults and teens. The one-hour workshop will explore the history behind the most enduring and widespread symbol of Native American culture, the dreamcatcher. Participants will learn about the meaning and significance behind this iconic Lakota tradition and create a traditional dreamcatcher to take home Fee is $16 per participant.

“It is a priority of our museum to give space to highlight indigenous stories, experiences, and culture told firsthand by native artists. We are delighted to spotlight Denise’s work and encourage the public to take this opportunity to explore and celebrate both historic and contemporary native art,” said Nomi Dayan, Executive Director of The Whaling Museum.

Denise “Weetahmoe” Silva-Dennis is a multi-disciplinary artist and educator based in the Shinnecock Nation. The traditional Eastern Woodland style of beadwork was handed down to her from her mother and elder women of Shinnecock and Hassanamisco-Nipmuc Nations. Her work includes mandala necklace and earring sets, beaded medicine fans, walking sticks, beaded cradleboards, beaded moccasins, and beaded crowns.

Spaces for these November workshops are limited, and registration takes place online at cshwhalingmuseum.org/events. For more information, call 631-367-3418.