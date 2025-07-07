Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum to offer Safe Boating Course July 12

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor to receive your NYS Safe Boating Certificate with a Safe Boating Course on Saturday, July 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Learn the essentials of safe boat operation, regulations, and responsibilities of boat ownership. This course meets the NYS education requirement for the Personal Water Craft Operation Permit, Youth and Adult Boating Certificate.

Available for individuals aged 10 and older, the enrollment fee is $35, which covers access to exhibits. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org or click here.

For more information, call 631-367-3418.