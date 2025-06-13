Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum to host Safe Boating Course

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor will host a Safe Boating Course on Saturday, June 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Join them to receive your NYS Safe Boating Certificate! Learn the essentials of safe boat operation, regulations, and responsibilities of boat ownership. This course meets the NYS education requirement for the Personal Watercraft Operation Permit, Youth and Adult Boating Certificate. Available for individuals aged 10 and older, the enrollment fee is $35, covering access to exhibits.

To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. For more information, call 631-367-3418.