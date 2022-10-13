Home Arts & Entertainment Classic Porsche Car Show heads to Vanderbilt Museum Oct. 16
The rained-out October 2 show by the Porsche Club of America (Metropolitan New York) at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 16. Tickets for the original date are valid.
The show is open from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Cars will be displayed on the estate grounds with a spectacular view of Northport Bay.
Visitors pay only general Museum admission.There is no extra charge to attend the car shows. Adults $10; seniors (62 plus) and students with ID $9; children 12 and under $7.