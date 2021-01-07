Cinema Arts Centre presents free screening of ‘Runaway Princess’

The Cinema Arts Centre of Huntington has joined forces with Empowerment Collaborative of Long Island (ECLI) to host Runaway Princess: A Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking, and Happiness, an award-winning show about sex trafficking, as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

This free one-night-only event will take place on Tuesday, January 12, and will feature a screening and discussion with a panel of Human Trafficking experts. Runaway Princess, written and performed by Mary Goggin and directed by Dan Ruth, is a true story, laced with wicked humor and much pathos, of Mary’s Irish Catholic upbringing, drug addiction and prostitution, and the multitude of characters she encounters along the way to ultimately find joy.

The discussion and Q&A will include a panel of human trafficking experts: Mary Goggin, survivor, Runaway Princess writer, and performer; James P. Murphy, Detective Sergeant with the Suffolk County Police Department; and Molly England, MSW, Suffolk County Anti-Trafficking Initiative (SCATI) Task Force Coordinator. The event will include a discussion of the Suffolk County Anti-Trafficking Initiative (SCATI) task force’s response to human trafficking, and its work to prevent, identify and support survivors of human trafficking, successfully prosecute traffickers, and to educate the community and raise awareness about human trafficking issues in Suffolk County,.