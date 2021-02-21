Cinema Arts Centre and L.E.A.D. Mentoring present Power of Poetry event

Presented by Cinema Arts Centre and L.E.A.D. Mentoring Power of Poetry: A Reflection on Amanda Gorman’s The Hill We Climb and Open Mic
Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Join the Cinema Arts Centre and L.E.A.D. Mentoring in celebration of Black History Month with a guided discussion of Amanda Gorman’s Inaugural Poem, “The Hill We Climb,” followed by an open mic, where all are invited to participate, including but not limited to favorite poems by Black poets, slam poetry, spoken word, and original creations.
2021 will already be remembered as a historic year for Black Americans. This year, the first female, and first African American and South Asian Vice President took office. At the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Amanda Gorman inspired millions of Americans when she became the youngest poet to read at a presidential inauguration in US History. Her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” has been praised for its message of unity, reflections on the past, and hope for the future. Shayla Harris writes for Ebony, “Her poignant reflections on the country’s past and her vision for progress were brought to life through masterful delivery. Through this performance Gorman has marked a place for herself in the African American oral tradition.”
Admission is free with RSVP by visiting www.cinemaartscentre.org.Tickets are limit one (1) per order. Advance registration may be made any time prior to the start of the event. Ticket-holders will receive an email order confirmation with the Zoom invitation link and information in the order details. This link will become active at the start of the event. Due to capacity restrictions, admittance to the discussion will be first come, first served at the time of the event – please be on time to secure a spot.
