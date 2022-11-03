Chiropractor arrested for sexual abuse

Suffolk County Police arrested a chiropractor at his Ronkonkoma office on Oct. 25 for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage patient during an examination. Dr. Ronald Bernardini of Lake Chiropractic was examining a 16-year-old female patient for back pain when he allegedly touched her inappropriately at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 24. The victim advised her parents of the incident and a report was filed with police.

Bernardini, 64, of Smithtown, was charged with Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Nov. 14. The investigation is continuing. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Bernardini is asked to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or 911.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.