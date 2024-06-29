Child found unresponsive in Nesconset pool

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a child was found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool in Nesconset on June 28.

Fourth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a 9-year-old boy who was found unresponsive

in a residential pool, located on 5th St., at 6:13 p.m. Several neighbors located the child and removed

him from the pool. They then began performing CPR until first responders arrived a short time later.

The child was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.