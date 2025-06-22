Central Islip man found dead in parking lot

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of man killed in Brentwood on June 22.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding an adult male lying on the ground in a parking lot, located at 159 Clarke Street, at 4:40 a.m. The man, identified as Alexander Velasquez, 46 of Central Islip, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said his death appears criminal in nature.

The Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at

1-800-220-TIPS.