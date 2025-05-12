Central Islip man charged with animal cruelty and endangering welfare of a child

Detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Central Islip man with animal cruelty, animal neglect and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA, said in a press release that its Detectives charged Steven Bartolomey, 37, with misdemeanor animal cruelty charges; alleging that he failed to maintain a safe and sanitary environment for his one year old male Pitbull named “Snoopy.”

Detectives found the dog living in filthy, unsanitary conditions inside a cage, wet with urine and feces, garbage, debris without access to food and water. The interior of the home was found to be in poor condition with garbage, debris, flies, feces, and urine strewn about. The air quality was so poor it caused officers to cough, gag, and become nauseous while inside. The canine was surrendered to Almost Home Animal Rescue in Patchogue where he will soon be available for adoption.

SPCA Detectives discovered that five children, ages three to eleven, had been living in the poor conditions as well for months.

With the cooperation of the Suffolk County Police Department, Suffolk County Probation Department, Town of Islip Code Enforcement and Fire Marshal’s Office, a thorough investigation resulted in an arrest.

On May 8, SPCA Detectives arrested Bartolomey at his residence where he was then transported to Suffolk County Police Department’s Third Precinct for booking. Bartolomey was charged with Animal Cruelty, Animal Neglect, and five counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child under the Age of 17.

Bartolomey was held at SCPD’s Third Precinct for arraignment at Suffolk County First District Court on May 9. The children have been relocated to a safe location.

To report animal cruelty 24/7 call 631-382-7722.