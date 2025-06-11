Central Islip facility employee arrested for endangering adult with Down syndrome

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives arrested an employee of a home for individuals

with disabilities on June 11 for assaulting a resident of the facility earlier this month.

Representatives from the Developmental Disabilities Institute, located at 99 Hollywood Drive in

Smithtown, contacted police on June 3 and reported a non-verbal adult resident with Down syndrome

was found to have facial lacerations and a swollen lip at the facility on June 2. Following an

investigation, employee Raliek Leonard was observed on camera pushing the victim into a room causing

him to strike his head on the floor at approximately 1:10 p.m. on June 2.

Leonard, 28, of Central Islip, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person, a felony, and Assault 3rd Degree, a misdemeanor. Leonard is being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a June 12.

Leonard is currently suspended from his position at the facility and an independent investigation is being conducted by the Justice Center for the Protection of People With Special Needs.