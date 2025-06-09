Centereach temple hosts 48th annual Thai fair

1 of 4

By Luciana Hayes

On Sunday, June 1, members of Vajiradhammapadip Temple in Centereach held their 48th annual Thai fair. Their goal was not only to raise money for the temple but also to continue a tradition of community and faithfulness through culture.

The event lasted from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and included several engaging forms of entertainment such as food, music and dance that encapsulated Thai culture.

Vajiradhammapadip Temple is a Theravāda Buddhist temple. The temple was founded in 1965 when the Buddhist Study Center was founded by a group of Thai and American Buddhists in New York. In 1975, the temple was officially registered as a not-for-profit organization under the Religious Corporation Law of the State of New York. Since then, the temple has grown to be a major part of both the Thai and Long Island communities. One member of the temple claims, “It is a wonderful, fantastic temple with very good monks and a Thai community.”

At the fair, there was an abundance of vendors selling different Thai dishes ranging from sweet desserts to spicy noodles. The large variety of flavors and foods allowed for some to embrace their cultures and others to understand and appreciate it. The fair was not only beneficial toward the Thai community but the whole of Long Island as well through this display.

In addition to the beneficial elements adults enjoyed at the fair, children also were entertained. There was a playground where many children socialized and several engaging activities for children such as singing, dancing and music highlighting the family-friendly principles that Vajiradhammapadip Temple values.

Vajiradhammapadip Temple offers a wide range of programs that focus on Thai culture and Buddhist teachings including Buddhist Sunday School classes, lessons in the Thai language and morals and general social studies. Younger students have several options to further explore the Thai culture at the temple by participating in painting, Thai dance and Thai swordplay. These classes are taught by both resident monks at the temple and volunteers. For English speaking students, there are numerous classes in the Pali and Thai languages, Southeast Asian and Thai studies and Thai literature. Meditation training is also held at the temple, however, it depends on the availability of qualified trainers in the area at the time.

Another member of the temple notes that the main takeaway from the fair is that it “has both a commercial and a spiritual side, that is the most valuable part of this event.” The cultural connection that the Thai Fair allows for both the Thai and local community to thrive. Without this connection neither of the two are able to truly be successful. Through cultural connection beauty can be seen through different lenses; the Thai Fair is significant in amplifying this concept. The truth is, sometimes all the world needs is a connection, appreciation and really great food.