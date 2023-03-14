Centereach teen reported missing

Just released! Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Centereach teen who was reported missing on March 12.

Ashley Leonardi, 17, was last seen leaving her residence on Belwyn Lane, on March 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Leonardi is Caucasian, 5 feet one inches tall, 125 pounds with blue eyes, blonde and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, tan sweatpants and white sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on her location to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631- 854-8652.