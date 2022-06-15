Centereach man indicted for murder

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney released a statement on June 13 announcing the indictment of a then 16-year-old defendant John Mann IV of Centereach for Murder in the Second Degree for allegedly fatally beating 16-year-old Henry Hernandez whose skeletal remains were recovered in March 2020 in Centereach.

“This was a horrific and brutal crime committed for no rational reason but what is just as disturbing is that the defendant was 16 years-old when he allegedly committed this callous act,” said Tierney. “We will make sure that the victim gets justice and that this defendant gets to account for his alleged actions.”

Mann, now 19, was arraigned on the indictment today before the Honorable Supreme Court Justice Karen Wilutis who ordered him held without bail.

According to court documents, on March 15, 2020, skeletal remains were discovered in a plastic tub on the property located on Jay Road in Centereach. The remains were wrapped in two separate plastic bags. When the skeletal remains were further examined, it was discovered that the hands and feet were bound with duct tape, and the head and mouth were also wrapped in duct tape.

Subsequent DNA tests established that the skeletal remains were of 16-year-old Henry Hernandez.

The investigation established that the defendant and Hernandez were hospitalized together in Brunswick Hospital Center in Amityville in March of 2019. When Hernandez was released, he went to the defendant’s home located on Jay Road and stole the defendant’s father’s truck. Sometime around June 2, 2019, the defendant lured Hernandez to a location nicknamed the “Sand Pit,” where he duct taped the victim and struck him repeatedly about the body with a blunt object. The defendant placed the body in a hole and covered it with debris.

At some point the body, now just skeletal remains, was moved and placed in the plastic tub on the defendant’s next door neighbor’s property where it was ultimately recovered on March 15, 2020.

Mann is due back in court on July 13. He is being represented by Matt Rosenblum.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Francis X. Schroeder of the Homicide Bureau.

Criminal complaints and indictments are merely accusatory instruments.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. No one is above the law.